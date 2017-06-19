IMF working paper examines energy inv...

IMF working paper examines energy investments in the Caribbean

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Caribbean countries where fiscal vulnerabilities remain acute, like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and St Lucia, are not well-positioned to finance energy investments through public resources, since these might derail necessary fiscal adjustment efforts and increase risks of debt distress over the medium term, according to a new study released in Washington. The study titled "Public Investment Scaling-up and Debt Sustainability: The Case of Energy Sector Investments in the Caribbean," is part of the Working Papers undertaken by the Western Hemisphere Department of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund .

