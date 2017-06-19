IMF Confirms Falling CBI Revenues In ECCU
St. Kitts and Nevis : According to a recent IMF report, revenues from the Citizenship By Investment programs in member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union have been on the decline. The ECCU is comprised of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which does not have a CBI program like the other countries where non-nationals can gain citizenship solely by making a financial payment.
