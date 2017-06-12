Commonwealth election observers are c...

Commonwealth election observers are concerned about the conduct of last week's general election

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: IcLichfield

Official observers from Commonwealth countries have expressed concern about the conduct of the general election in constituencies such as Birmingham Ladywood . They said the secrecy of the vote was compromised in some polling stations because of overcrowding or people simply failing to obey the rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC