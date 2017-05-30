Commentary: CARICOM unified at the OA...

Commentary: CARICOM unified at the OAS - a moment for unbridled pride

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community displayed strong solidarity at the Organisation of American States on Wednesday, May 31. In doing so, the CARICOM countries showed the 'soft power' that they can wield on the hemispheric stage when they maintain solidarity and unity of purpose. It was a moment for unbridled CARICOM pride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC