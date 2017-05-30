Commentary: CARICOM unified at the OAS - a moment for unbridled pride

By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community displayed strong solidarity at the Organisation of American States on Wednesday, May 31. In doing so, the CARICOM countries showed the 'soft power' that they can wield on the hemispheric stage when they maintain solidarity and unity of purpose. It was a moment for unbridled CARICOM pride.

