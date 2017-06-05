Antigua Initiates Steps To Impose Tax On Sugary Beverages

Antigua & Barbuda has taken the first step to what will likely result in an increase in taxes on soft drinks as well as food with a high sugar content in keeping with the global move to stem the increase of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases . The talks began last year, and during an interview yesterday, Health Minister Mowlyn Joseph revealed that the Pan American Health Organisation was asked to commission a study to guide the process.

