Antigua Initiates Steps To Impose Tax...

Antigua Initiates Steps To Impose Tax On Sugary Beverages

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Antigua & Barbuda has taken the first step to what will likely result in an increase in taxes on soft drinks as well as food with a high sugar content in keeping with the global move to stem the increase of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases . The talks began last year, and during an interview yesterday, Health Minister Mowlyn Joseph revealed that the Pan American Health Organisation was asked to commission a study to guide the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC