Antigua-Barbuda film pioneers receive regional award for work on HIV/AIDS campaign

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Howard and Mitzi Allen of HAMAFilms Antigua with their LIVE UP: Loyalty Support Award from the LIVE UP: Caribbean Media Alliance tenth anniversary celebration of Regional Testing Day BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Antigua and Barbuda filmmaking team of Howard and Mitzi Allen have received the LIVE UP: Loyalty and Support Award for their work to help reduce stigma and discrimination for people living with HIV/AIDS across the Caribbean. The couple, who lead HAMAFilms, a film and television production company, were in Barbados to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Regional Testing Day .

