Annual Session of UNICEF Executive Board closes with focus on field visits and equity

From left to right: UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake, UNICEF Executive Board President and Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda H.E. Mr. Walton Alfonso Webson, and Secretary of the UNICEF Executive Board Nicolas Pron at the 2017 Annual Session of the UNICEF Executive Board on 13 June 2017, at United Nations Headquarters in New York. NEW YORK, United States of America, 19 June 2017 - The Annual Session of the UNICEF Executive Board ended late last week, bringing to a conclusion three days of presentations and discussions on major programme, policy and oversight issues.

