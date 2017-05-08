US Customs and Border Protection host...

US Customs and Border Protection hosts border security professional exchange in Barbados

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- On April 25-27, United States Customs and Border Protection hosted a border security professional exchange with Caribbean Community Advance Passenger Information System member states and regional partners focused on issues of mutual concern related to border management throughout the Caribbean. The exchange was designed to increase collaboration between international partners and the United States government on border security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC