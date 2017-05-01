Trade Union Leader Wants More Workers...

Trade Union Leader Wants More Workers Unionized

WINN FM 98.9

St Kitts and Nevis : The challenges facing workers and the trade unions representing them are being put under the microscope as St Kitts and Nevis and several other Caribbean states observe May Day on Monday. How far the labour movement has advanced and how much more work needs to be done to safeguard and protect workers' rights as well as obtain further gains for them, are matters engaging the attention of trade union leaders, including Joseph O'Flaherty of the St Kitts and Nevis Trades and Labour Union.

Chicago, IL

