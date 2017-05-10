'Showcase Antigua Barbuda' offers new travel business with major developments to watch
ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- Tourism buyers from the United Kingdom, Europe and North America will meet tourism suppliers from Antigua and Barbuda as well as nearby destinations, at the upcoming 'Showcase Antigua Barbuda' to be held in Antigua from May 17, 2017. The annual business development event organized by the Antigua Hotels and Tourist Association and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, provides one full day of pre-scheduled appointment sessions and activities where wholesalers and tour operators from around the world meet and conduct business with regional suppliers in the tourism industry.
