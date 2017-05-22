Police Top Brass Called On To Be More Accountable
Pundits have agreed that there needs to be a greater level of accountability from the top brass of the police force in order to reduce corruption and restore public trust. There was also consensus on the suggestion that politicians have a strong influence on who is recruited in the police force and this could undermine the institution.
