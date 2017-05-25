Plans Underway To Host 42nd Regional ...

Plans Underway To Host 42nd Regional Conference of the Caribbean, The ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Basseterre, St. Kitts : Plans are in train to host the 42nd Regional Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association , which will be held in St. Kitts at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort during the period June 16-24, 2017, under the theme "Enhancing Democracy through the Use of the Parliamentary System and the Media".

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,322,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC