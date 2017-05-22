OECS Foreign Ministers Conclude Successful Third Meeting of Council...
OECS Ministers of Foreign Affairs concluded a successful meeting of the Council of Ministers - Foreign affairs on May 17, 2017 in Barbados, under the Chairmanship of the Hon. Charles Fernandez, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda.
