Navios Partners Buys Five Rickmers Containerships

Thursday May 25 Read more: Marine News

Owner and operator of dry bulk and container vessels Navios Maritime Partners L.P. said it has acquired five containerships from Rickmers Maritime Trust Pte for $59 million. The five 4,250 TEU vessels are employed on charters with a net daily charter rate of $26,850 into 2018 and early 2019.

