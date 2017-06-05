Navios Partners Buys Five Rickmers Containerships
Owner and operator of dry bulk and container vessels Navios Maritime Partners L.P. said it has acquired five containerships from Rickmers Maritime Trust Pte for $59 million. The five 4,250 TEU vessels are employed on charters with a net daily charter rate of $26,850 into 2018 and early 2019.
