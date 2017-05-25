MARAD Funding Available for Small Shi...

MARAD Funding Available for Small Shipyards

The U.S. Maritime Administration has made available nearly $10 million in grant funding for improvements to small shipyards. There is currently $9.8 million available under the Small Shipyard Grant Program for capital and related improvements to qualified shipyard facilities that will be effective in fostering efficiency, competitive operations and quality ship construction, repair and reconfiguration, MARAD said.

Chicago, IL

