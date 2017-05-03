Gov't Cooperating With US Authorities In Continuing Court Proceedings In John Ashe Matter

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda - The government of Antigua and Barbuda has responded positively to a request from the government of the United States of America for assistance with regard to ongoing criminal proceedings relating to links to the former President of the UN General Assembly John Ashe. The US Attorney's Office has indicated that it wishes to ascertain the relationship between Ashe's office as President of the UN General Assembly and several entities with which he had a relationship.

