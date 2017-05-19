GHL adds $0.22

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 243,645 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,457,100.78. Guardian Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 81,234 shares changing hands for a value of $1,299,354.45, followed by First Citizens Bank a volume of 81,000 shares being traded for $2,579,850.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.