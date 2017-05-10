Director of elections on CARICOM mission to Bahamas
Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, has been selected to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission for the Caribbean Community electoral observation mission to the Bahamas. A release from the Electoral Office of Jamaica today, stated that the delegation will observe the General Election scheduled for May 10, with the Chief of Mission being Josephine Tamai, Chief Elections Officer, Department of Elections and Boundaries in Belize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC