Director of elections on CARICOM mission to Bahamas

Monday May 8

Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, has been selected to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission for the Caribbean Community electoral observation mission to the Bahamas. A release from the Electoral Office of Jamaica today, stated that the delegation will observe the General Election scheduled for May 10, with the Chief of Mission being Josephine Tamai, Chief Elections Officer, Department of Elections and Boundaries in Belize.

Chicago, IL

