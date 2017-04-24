Women political leadersa "not a gender issueApr. 26, 2017, 9:41 PM Ast
Modern history is showered with women as political leaders and heads of government. When women first emerged in these roles, it was regarded as "breaking a glass ceiling'' - a breakthrough for the female gender in occupying high positions once regarded as the preserve of men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC