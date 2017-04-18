VAT has potential to make more revenu...

VAT has potential to make more revenue in the Caribbean a " IMF research

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The International Monetary Fund has released a new working paper on value added tax and consumption taxes within the Caribbean region which asserts that competition for investments has led to diminishing returns from the tax category. Twenty Caribbean islands are discussed in the paper which analyses VAT performance in the region and concludes that while it has boosted revenues, the VAT has not reached its potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC