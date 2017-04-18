VAT has potential to make more revenue in the Caribbean a " IMF research
The International Monetary Fund has released a new working paper on value added tax and consumption taxes within the Caribbean region which asserts that competition for investments has led to diminishing returns from the tax category. Twenty Caribbean islands are discussed in the paper which analyses VAT performance in the region and concludes that while it has boosted revenues, the VAT has not reached its potential.
