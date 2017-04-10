US embassy hosts entrepreneurship program in Eastern Caribbean
American entrepreneur Dextina Booker takes a question from a member of the audience during the Q&A session BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States hosted a traveling program focused on entrepreneurship. The program traveled to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Barbados, and targeted entrepreneurship students at the tertiary level, and young entrepreneurs.
