US embassy hosts entrepreneurship program in Eastern Caribbean

American entrepreneur Dextina Booker takes a question from a member of the audience during the Q&A session BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States hosted a traveling program focused on entrepreneurship. The program traveled to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Barbados, and targeted entrepreneurship students at the tertiary level, and young entrepreneurs.

