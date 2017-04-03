US Court Rules in Favour of A&B in St...

US Court Rules in Favour of A&B in Stanford Ponzi Scheme Case

WINN FM 98.9

Antigua & Barbuda has, according to lexology.com, successfully appealed a US district court ruling that under certain exceptions to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act , Antigua was subject to suit relating to its alleged involvement in the Stanford Ponzi scheme. Finding that the commercial activity exception to sovereign immunity was not satisfied and that the waiver exception applied only to claims for which jurisdiction was conceded by Antigua, the Fifth Circuit reversed the district court's determination that it had jurisdiction over certain claims against Antigua, a foreign nation, and remanded for further proceedings.

Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Chicago, IL

