UPP Awaits GG's Decision On Commission Of Inquiry Into Bribery Scandal
The leader of the United Progressive Party is optimistic that Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams will heed the opposition request to set up of a commission of inquiry into the Odebrecht bribery scandal. Harold Lovell and other UPP officials met with Sir Rodney and the Deputy Governor General, Sir Clare Roberts to discuss the matter on Friday.
