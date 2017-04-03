UPP Awaits GG's Decision On Commissio...

UPP Awaits GG's Decision On Commission Of Inquiry Into Bribery Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The leader of the United Progressive Party is optimistic that Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams will heed the opposition request to set up of a commission of inquiry into the Odebrecht bribery scandal. Harold Lovell and other UPP officials met with Sir Rodney and the Deputy Governor General, Sir Clare Roberts to discuss the matter on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC