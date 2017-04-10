U.S. Embassy Hosts Entrepreneurship P...

U.S. Embassy Hosts Entrepreneurship Program in the Eastern Caribbean

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS is pleased to host a traveling program focused on entrepreneurship. The program traveled to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Barbados, and targeted entrepreneurship students at the tertiary level, and young entrepreneurs.

Chicago, IL

