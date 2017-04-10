U.S. Embassy Hosts Entrepreneurship Program in the Eastern Caribbean
The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS is pleased to host a traveling program focused on entrepreneurship. The program traveled to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Barbados, and targeted entrepreneurship students at the tertiary level, and young entrepreneurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC