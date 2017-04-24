U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ho...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Hosts Border Security Professional Exchange

7 hrs ago

On April 25-27, United States Customs and Border Protection hosted a Border Security Professional Exchange with CARICOM Advance Passenger Information System member states and regional partners focused on issues of mutual concern related to border management throughout the Caribbean. The three-day exchange was funded by the United States Department of State under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

