Tourist Arrivals To A&B Decline Following Brexit

Two government officials said that the decline in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom is due to the devaluation of the British currency. The Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority , Colin C James viewed the plunge in the destination's tourism arrivals from the UK following that country's decision to withdraw from the European Union as critical, because "the destination depends heavily on tourism".

Chicago, IL

