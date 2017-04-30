the CCJ Struggle

1 hr ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Last week, President Anthony Carmona addressed UWI students at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados on the subject of the CCJ. He expressed his disappointment at the fact that only four countries out of the 12 independent countries in the region have signed on to the appellate jurisdiction of the court as opposed to the original jurisdiction of the court to which all CARICOM countries belong.

Chicago, IL

