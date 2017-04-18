Seismic Unit Received More Than 120 F...

Seismic Unit Received More Than 120 Felt Reports of Recent Quake

6 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

St Kitts and Nevis : Following more than 120 felt reports of an April 17 earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8, the Port of Spain-based Seismic Research Unit is explaining why that sort of activity is expected and can be considered normal. Monday's quake was located north-east of Antigua/south-east of Barbuda and felt from as far west as St. Kitts and as far south as Guadeloupe.

Chicago, IL

