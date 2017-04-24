President Carmona Disappointed CCJ Is Not Final Court

St Kitts and Nevis : The OECS states of St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and Grenada are among Caribbean states being criticized by a head of state in the region for to date not having replaced the London-based Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice as their final appellate court. Four countries: Guyana, Barbados, Belize and Dominica are the only ones to have so far acceded to the CCJ's appellate jurisdiction.

