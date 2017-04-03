Police Appeal To Mother Of Discarded ...

Police Appeal To Mother Of Discarded Foetus To Come Forward

10 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Investigators in the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda are hoping that the mother of a six-month-old foetus that was discovered at Crawl Bay, Wednesday, will come forward voluntarily to speak to authorities. However, he said that at this time, the priority for the police is to locate the mother who is responsible.

