IMF warns of financial problems associated with withdrawal of CBRs
WASHINGTON, DC, United States - The International Monetary Fund says financial fragilities occasioned by the decrease in the number of correspondent banking relationships could undermine the long-run growth and financial inclusion prospects of countries affected by the withdrawal of CBRs. Correspondent banks, which are mainly large, international banks domiciled in the United States of America, Europe and Canada, provide Caribbean states with vital access to the international financial system by offering services to smaller, domestic banks and financial institutions to complete international payments and settlements.
