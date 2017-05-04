Ian Mulgrew: B.C. Supreme Court turns Caribbean bill collector
FILE PHOTO In Antigua, English Harbour and beyond can be seen from Shirley Heights, where locals and visitors gather every Sunday night for reggae and jerk chicken. Antigua and Barbuda's idyllic white beaches attract celebrities like Elton John, but it is financial shenanigans under their azure skies that have caught the eye of the B.C. Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC