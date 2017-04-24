Gay rower proposes to boyfriend after...

Gay rower proposes to boyfriend after 5000km Atlantic journey

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

Upon arriving, Alviar walked on shore on shaking legs and dropped to one knee to propose to his partner, Stanley Lewis, who was waiting for him onshore. A gay rower from the U.S. has proposed to his boyfriend moments after completing an arduous journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC