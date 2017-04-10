First Ocean Vessel of 2017 Arrives at Port of Indiana

First Ocean Vessel of 2017 Arrives at...

The first ocean vessel of the year arrived at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor marking the official opening of the international shipping season. Port officials welcomed the 413-foot general cargo carrier BBC Mont Blanc and presented the captain with the Ports of Indiana Steel Stein.

