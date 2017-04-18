Fewer refugees to get relocated as Commission revises targets
The EU is reducing its overall target of how many asylum seekers need to be relocated from Italy and Greece by September. Governments around the EU had committed to initially relocating 160,000 under a two-year scheme that was later amended to around 98,000.
