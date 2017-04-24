Commentary: Globalization disadvantaged small states
By Sir Ronald Sanders Globalisation was originally a construct of industrialised nations whose economic activity had developed sufficiently to withstand competition within their own borders from other countries, and who had the capability of exporting goods and services to other markets. Sir Ronald Sanders is Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to the US and the OAS.
