Caribbean countries divided on situation in Venezuela
Caribbean countries appeared divided on the need to discuss the ongoing political situation in Venezuela, even as the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States approved a resolution to convene a meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the region to consider the situation in that country. Argentina, The Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, United States, Honduras, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guyana, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St Lucia, and Uruguay voted in favour of the resolution, while Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Dominica, Ecuador, Haiti, Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Venezuela voted against.
