Antigua Cops Hunt Jamaican Involved In Robbery

19 hrs ago

The police in Antigua and Barbuda are on the hunt for a Jamaican man who was reportedly involved in a recent robbery at a travel agency earlier this month. The man, 22 yeas old Anthony Kenroy Hamilton allegedly went to Innovative Travel & Tours, on April 7, armed with a gun.

Chicago, IL

