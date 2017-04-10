Antigua-Barbuda launches new education course on Travel Agent University
Antigua and Barbuda has announced the launch of its new agent specialist course on the premiere e-learning platform, Travel Agent University . TAU, with 45,000 plus active members, is the industry's largest online travel agent community, having graduated more specialists than any other industry education program, awarding over one million diplomas since inception.
