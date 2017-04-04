Antigua And Barbuda Launch New Education Course On Travel Agent University
TAU, with 45,000 plus active members, is the industry's largest online travel agent community, having graduated more specialists than any other industry education program, awarding over 1 million diplomas since inception. The new course is an incredible asset to the travel agent community, as graduates will see an increase in their bookings and be eligible to participate in various reward opportunities with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.
