Will Lobbyists Now Replace TT Diplomats in the USA?

By Stephen Kangal March 02, 2017 The Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley in his usual unrehearsed statement made in the House on Friday 23 February during the debate of the final FATCA sitting raises a number of policy decisions the chief amongst which is whether his Government proposes to liquidate and close our foreign missions accredited to Washington and replace them with highly paid lobbyists to tell the real truths as he put it. Our Missions enjoy more credibility and are better equipped information- wise to represent/safeguard/promote the vital interest of T&T.

