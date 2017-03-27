TT Coast Guard makes Grenadian drug bustMar. 22, 2017, 3:48 PM Ast
In a press release, the TTCG said that in a joint operation with the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and regional partners, it intercepted a vessel with the Antigua and Barbuda flag sailing 30 nautical miles off the coast of Grenada. Officials found 14 packets of green plant-like substance weighing approximately 16.77 pounds which has an estimated street value of $210,000.
