Syrian Refugees Still Awaiting Resett...

Syrian Refugees Still Awaiting Resettlement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The effort to get four Syrian refugees in Antigua & Barbuda to move to the United States is still being pursued by the United Nations High Commission on Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration . The two groups are in talks with the US State department, as some restrictions remain in place for Syrian refugees and the terms under which they would be allowed into the US under the controversial executive order of US President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC