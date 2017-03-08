Syrian Refugees Still Awaiting Resettlement

The effort to get four Syrian refugees in Antigua & Barbuda to move to the United States is still being pursued by the United Nations High Commission on Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration . The two groups are in talks with the US State department, as some restrictions remain in place for Syrian refugees and the terms under which they would be allowed into the US under the controversial executive order of US President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.