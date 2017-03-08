ECCU Countries Would Default On Debts...

ECCU Countries Would Default On Debts Without CBI Revenue

Wednesday Mar 8

St. Kitts and Nevis ; Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne speaking to how critical funds from Citizenship By Investment programs are to the ECCU countries said, "If we did not have our Citizenship By Investment program, we would have certainly defaulted on a number of important loans." Five of the ECCU's eight member countries run CBI programs, and at least three of these programs have been the subject of international controversy.

Chicago, IL

