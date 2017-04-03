Charter for Caribbean Public Services...

Charter for Caribbean Public Services Endorsed at Ministerial Symposium

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Bajan Reporter

A Charter for the public services of the Caribbean was endorsed at a Ministerial Symposium that took place at the Jolly Beach Hotel in Antigua and Barbuda. The Charter identifies components of a professional and effective public service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC