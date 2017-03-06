Attorney General Agrees Supreme Court...

Attorney General Agrees Supreme Court Debt Should Be Addressed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin has responded to calls from a veteran attorney, that the government should pay its arrears to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court . Benjamin stated that payments are being made on a regular basis, but that Antigua & Barbuda and other countries served by the ECSC have longstanding arrears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC