Antigua-Barbuda cruise sector on a growth path
Antigua and Barbuda can expect to see steady growth in its cruise ship visitor arrivals over the next two seasons. This was revealed at the recently concluded Seatrade Global Convention in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where one of the hottest topics was the unprecedented level of investment taking place globally over the next ten years and the need for local ports to modernize their facilities and improve the onshore experiences for cruise passengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC