Why missing Chinese billionaire Xiao ...

Why missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua and Hollywood star...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: NEWS.com.au

Given the competition, missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was never going to be a poster boy for one of the most lucrative cash-for citizenship schemes in the world. When the tropical eastern Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda launched a magazine to promote a citizenship-by-investment programme late last year, they chose Robert De Niro for the cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC