Union Concerned About Job Losses As Liat Cuts Routes
The union representing a wide cross section of Liat staff has hinted at possible job cuts as a direct result of the airline's decision to drop certain routes from its itinerary, and has called for dialogue prior. General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union David Massiah said while the company has not given the union that indication, it is bracing for any eventuality.
