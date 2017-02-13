Union Concerned About Job Losses As Liat Cuts Routes

The union representing a wide cross section of Liat staff has hinted at possible job cuts as a direct result of the airline's decision to drop certain routes from its itinerary, and has called for dialogue prior. General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union David Massiah said while the company has not given the union that indication, it is bracing for any eventuality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.