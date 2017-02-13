Union Concerned About Job Losses As L...

Union Concerned About Job Losses As Liat Cuts Routes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The union representing a wide cross section of Liat staff has hinted at possible job cuts as a direct result of the airline's decision to drop certain routes from its itinerary, and has called for dialogue prior. General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union David Massiah said while the company has not given the union that indication, it is bracing for any eventuality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC