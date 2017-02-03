Three RSCNPF Officers Complete Advanc...

Three RSCNPF Officers Complete Advanced Polygraph Course

22 hrs ago

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2017 : Three officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force completed the Regional Security System Training Institute's Advanced Polygraph Examiner Course on Friday in Antigua. The officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are Inspector Eldrin Dickenson and Sergeants Consie Rogers and Valentine Hodge.

Chicago, IL

