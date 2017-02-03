Three RSCNPF Officers Complete Advanced Polygraph Course
Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2017 : Three officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force completed the Regional Security System Training Institute's Advanced Polygraph Examiner Course on Friday in Antigua. The officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are Inspector Eldrin Dickenson and Sergeants Consie Rogers and Valentine Hodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC